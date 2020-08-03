Barry L. Smith
Barry L. Smith, 73, of Ashfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marie (Pecha) Smith. They were married for 24 years.
He was a butcher for Heintzelman's Meat Market, Lehighton, for over 40 years, retiring as the head butcher in 2016.
Born in Jim Thorpe, he was a son of the late Norman Sr. and Pauline (Hawk) Smith.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany and Switzerland.
Barry enjoyed the outdoors, with favorite pastimes including fishing, boating and hunting. He enjoyed trips to Indian River Inlet in Delaware, collecting baseball cards and old fishing equipment; loved spending time with his grandchildren; and was meticulous in taking care of his yard.
He was of the Christian faith.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two stepsons, Todd S. Greene of Ashfield and Scott H. Greene, and his wife, Sarah, of Kunkletown; a brother, Norman Smith Jr., and his wife, Loretta, and a sister, Patsy Dieter, both of Ashfield; and eight grandchildren, Jeremy Greene, Hunter Greene, Devin Greene, Nathan Greene, Harley Greene, Lee Greene, Kaley Greene and Kara Greene.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Terry "Pee-Wee" Smith and Dale Smith.
Service: Private funeral services will be private in accordance with the wishes of the family and in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com
