Barton L. Fritzinger
Barton L. "Bart" Fritzinger, 82, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Patricia (Cossman) Fritzinger for 59 years.
He worked for Terry Ann Textile Mill, Slating-
ton; was a forklift operator for Cossman Block Company, Lehighton, for 20 years; and worked in the maintenance department of Lehighton Electronics for 18 years before retiring.
Born on Dec. 9, 1937, in Emerald, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Arlene J. (Patterson) Fritzinger.
He was a 1955 graduate of Slatington High School.
Fritzinger was an active member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton, where he served on the Consistory for 16 years; was an usher for 15 years and a greeter for 20 years; served as president of the Property Committee; attended the Men's Sunday School Class; and visited the shut-ins and people in the hospital and nursing home.
Bart was a collector of over 10,000 pens and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Surviving in addition to his widow are four sons, Barton Jr., husband of Brenda, of Lehighton, Dennis, husband of Beverly, of Franklin Township, and James, husband of Denise, and Bruce, both of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Sharon Fritzinger of Macungie; a grandson Ryan, husband of Carol; and a great-granddaughter, Zoe Fritzinger.
He was also predeceased by a brother Richard and a sister, Regina Rex.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Zion UCC, Second and Iron streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dean Frey officiating, Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Zion UCC Memorial Fund, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235, or the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 6, 2020