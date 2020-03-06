|
Mrs. Beann Deem
Mrs. Beann Deem, 87, mother and grammy, of Zion Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. She was the widow of Kenneth W. Deem, who died on April 6, 2005.
She was a cafeter-ia aide for the Tama-qua Area School District before retiring, and had worked in the textile Industry when she was first married.
Born on Monday, Feb. 20, 1933, in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Raudenbush) Uetz.
A 1950 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she was a talented musician, having been a member of the Drum & Bugle Corps.
She was an active life member of Bethany E.C.C. Church, Tamaqua, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Beann enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and playing the piano and organ.
Surviving are four sons, Kenneth W. of Mountain Top, Blair C., and his wife, Nancy, of Fairfax Station, VA, Corey D., and his wife, Susan, of Lehighton, and Kerry C., and his wife, Kathleen, of Yardley; and 11 grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a brother Charles; a sister, Janet Gorra; and a daughter-in-law, Anne Deem.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Kevin P. Roberts officiating. Interment, Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Monday. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 223 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Horses and Horizons, 375 Zion Stone Church Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Beann may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 6, 2020