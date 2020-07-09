Mrs. Beatrice E. LongacreMrs. Beatrice E. Longacre, 95, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Pleasant Trees Personal Care Home, Lehighton. She was the widow of Stanford Longacre, who died in 2008.She was a sewing machine operator for var-ious mills in the Le-highton area until her retirement.Previously, she worked as a manager at the Mahoning Court Motel in Lehighton and as a telephone switchboard operator.Born on July 5, 1925, in Andreas, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Esther (Haas) Fritz.She was a member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ, Lehighton.Beatrice enjoyed quilting, working on crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Surviving are a son Jeffrey, husband of Tracey, of Port Charlotte, FL; two grandchildren, Brandy and Christy; two brothers, Arthur Fritz, husband of Dolly, of Lehighton, and Vernon Fritz of Andreas; and a sister, Florence Rudlitch of Lehighton.She was also predeceased by a son, Randall, an infant son, and a brother, Larry Fritz.Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, Ben Salem UCC Cemetery, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at