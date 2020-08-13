Mrs. Beatrice L.
Wentz
Mrs. Beatrice L. Wentz died peacefully on Aug. 9, 2020. She was the widow of William W. Wentz, who passed away last year.
Born in Palmerton to Erwin and Louella (Handwerk) Green in 1928, she earned her R.N. from the Philadelphia Hospital School of Nursing.
Beatrice went on to serve at the Women's Hospital of Philadelphia, and other medical institutions over a career spanning 10 years.
Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey, Jed and Christopher Wentz; two grandchildren, Christo-pher "CJ" Wentz and William Wentz; and two great-grandchildren, Talon Miliken Wentz and Amelia Grace Wentz.
Service: Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrange-ments by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
