Carl A. Behler

Carl A. Behler, 87, of Northampton, formerly of Palmerton, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fountain Hill Annex, Bethlehem.

He was the loving husband of Sylvia M. (Green) Behler, celebrating 62 years of marriage.

Born in Aquashicola, he was a son of the late William and Stella (Dieter) Behler.

Carl was employed by Mack Trucks Corp., Allentown, in the windshield installation department, and later as an inspector in the assembly department.

He was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, where he was a choir member for more than 70 years. He was instrumental in the start-up of the church's paper recycling program, and led that program for more than 40 years, which continues today. He was also responsible for leading bus trips to Philadelphia Phillies' games for more than 30 years.

Carl was a 1949 graduate of the SS Palmer High School, and later served his country with honor in the U.S. Army in Korea, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was an avid cyclist, enjoying his many bike rides over the years on the Ironton Rail Trail, Coplay, and so proud of his memorialized bench on that trail. Carl was a member of the "Brothers of the Brush," Palmerton, where he participated in many of the borough's seasonal parades.

Survivors: wife, Sylvia; daughter, Laurie J., wife of Barry Shabbick of Walnutport; son, Gary Lee and wife, Donna Behler of Harleysville; grandson, Nicholas and wife, Eliana of Schwenksville; great-

granddaughter, Raleigh; sisters, Marguerite Ziegenfus, Betty Green and Roberta Costenbader, all of Palmerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by sisters, Florence Miller, Alverta Kuehner; and brothers, Ralph, William "Bill," and Robert.

Services: Call from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, June 10 at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071, and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton followed by funeral services. Interment will follow with military honors at Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the St. John's Church Memorial Fund. Published in Times News on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary