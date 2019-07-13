Ben J. Lanzos

Ben J. Lanzos, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem. He was the husband of MaryAnn (Zelnick) Lanzos, of Bethlehem. They were married for 47 years this past September.

Born in Summit Hill, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Faenza) Lanzos. He was a graduate of the former Nesquehoning High School. Ben served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1962 in the Military Police 4th Division at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

He was a self-employed contractor for

Ben-Man Builder, having worked with his twin brother, Manuel. Ben was a member at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.

Surviving along with his loving wife, MaryAnn, is a son, Mark, of Bethlehem; daughter, Christina Mientus and her husband, Matthew, of Easton; twin brother Manuel and wife, Jane, of Summit Hill; sister, Dolores Gildea of Lansford; granddaughter, Emerson Brooks; sister-in-law, Kathleen Lanzos of Summit Hill, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alfonso "Joe" Lanzos.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Internment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions in Ben's memory may be made to the Summit Hill American Legion or Carbon County Friends of Animals, c/o the funeral home.