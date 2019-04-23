Benjamin E. Beckett

Benjamin E. Beckett, 40, of Tamaqua, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Nicole (Tessitore) Beckett. They were married for 8 years last Aug. 29, 2018.

Born in Lehighton on Sunday, May 14, 1978, he was a son of Dr. Edward C. Beckett of Lehighton and the son of Mary Ann (Potichko) Sakusky, wife of John Sakusky, of Tamaqua, and the stepson of Beth Durigan Beckett of Lehighton.

He was currently employed in road construction with Locust Ridge Contractors/Haines & Kibble-

house Group.

Ben was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton, and also attended Mass at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Catholic Church, Summit Hill. He was a member of the Mahoning Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

In his spare time, Ben could be found watching Pittsburgh Penguins hockey, Alabama Crimson Tide football, traveling, listening to music, and hunting and fishing.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are two sisters, Bernadette, wife of Neal Confer, of Tamaqua, and Elena Beckett of Lehighton; a brother, Emilio Beckett of Lehighton; his paternal grandmother, Elsie (Reich) Beckett, of Lehighton, his paternal step-grandmother, Ellen Durigan of Lehighton; and his two faithful canine companions, Seamus and Josey Wales.

He loved his Irish heritage! Slainte!

Services: Prayers will held on Friday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Deacon Joseph Wilhelm officiating followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 242 N. Third St., Lehighton, with Celebrant the Rev. William N. Seifert and Concelebrant the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday April 25. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Lehighton.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 242 N. Third St., Lehighton, PA 18235; or St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley Catholic Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, PA 18250; or Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.

com. Slainte!! Published in Times News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary