Benjamin Edward Beckett

Benjamin Edward Beckett Obituary
In Loving Memory of
Benjamin Edward Beckett
on his first anniversary in heaven

The blow was great, the shock severe
We little thought the end was near,
And only those who have lost can tell,
The pain of parting without farewell,
More each day we miss you, Ben,
Friends may think the wound is healed
But they little know the sorrow
That lies within our hearts concealed.

We miss and love you so very much
Mom and Stepdad, Mary Ann and Jack Sakusky
and Sister Bernadette Confer
Published in Times News on Apr. 21, 2020
