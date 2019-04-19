Mrs. Berdelle M.

Follweiler

Mrs. Berdelle M. Follweiler, 103, of Slatington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Kermit W. Follweiler, who passed away in 1978.

She was em-ployed by the former Paris Neck-wear in various positions until retiring in 1981.

Born in Lehigh Furnace, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Dorward and Eva Walters.

She was a longtime and dedicated member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli.

Surviving are two daughters, Delores M. Wasilkowski and Marlene F., wife of David J. Newhard; a grandson, Chris D. Newhard, and his wife, Deanne; two great-grandchildren, Nathan T. Newhard, and his wife, Jillian, and Amber K. Newhard, and her fiance, Peter Costalas; and an "adopted" granddaughter, Maraquita Hollman.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Arlene Jones, Beatrice Brobst and Shirley Becker; and four brothers, Clifford, William, Allen and Harvey White.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family with Pastor Brian Haas officiating. No calling hours. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, Slatedale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, both in c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.