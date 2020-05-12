Home

Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Berlyn CW Hoppes

Berlyn CW Hoppes Obituary
Berlyn CW Hoppes
Berlyn CW Hoppes, 88, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale, with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Mildred S. (Steigerwalt) Hoppes.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a coal miner for 28 years for the Bethlehem Mines and Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company, Tamaqua.
Berlyn was also a lifelong farmer.
Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Walter E. and Katie (Middlecamp) Hoppes.
He was a member of St. Peter's Church, West Penn, where he was a member of the choir for many years. He was a charter member of the Mahoning Valley Fire Co. No. 1
The deceased was an avid gardener.
Surviving are two sons, Bruce, and his wife, Margaret, of San Antonio, TX, and Ronald of Washington; a daughter, Margie, wife of Daryl Schock of Tamaqua; six grandchildren, Eric Schock, Holly, wife of Travis Heisler, Victoria Hoppes, Zachary Hoppes, Justin Hoppes, and his wife, Jeannie, and Jill, wife of Justin Imbody; a great-granddaughter, Emily Heisler; his former daughter-in-law, Lori Hoppes of Tamaqua; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Willard; and three sisters, Pauline Miller, Helen Coombe and Gladys Hoppes.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Interment, St. Peter's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Peter's Church, 184 St. Peter's Rd., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at
www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 12, 2020
