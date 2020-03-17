Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Bernadette L. McGinley, 64, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday, March 16, surrounded by family at her home.
She was a daughter of Nancy (Christopher) McGinley and the late Daniel "Pete" McGinley.
She was a 1973 graduate of Marian Catholic High School and a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Bernadette had retired from Tob-yhanna Army Depot after 37 years. She retired in 2011 and was the Commander's Administrator Assistant at the time.
She also volunteered at St. Joseph Regional Academy before becoming secretary the last eight years until the school's closing. She taught CCD classes at both St. Joseph and Immaculate Conception parishes.
She was a charter member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians for over 20 years and held many positions. In 1988 she was an aide to Oscar McClafferty in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. In 2019 she was awarded the LAOH outstanding Women of the Year in PA.
She was also a longtime volunteer of Jim Thorpe Memorial Park.
She is survived by six brothers, Danny McGinley (Jeanette), Michael McGinley (Linda), William, James (Sheila), Thomas (Rita) and John (Stacey); and three sisters: Rose Burkhardt (Mike), Connie Salvatore and Patricia Spillman (Michael); 14 nieces and nephews, Terry Joe Burkhardt, Daniel (Justine)McGinley, James McGinley, Mario Salvatore, Christopher, Erin and Ally McGinley, Ryan (Jeanette) and Thomas McGinley, Patrick, Danielle and Kate Spillman, Alex and Abby McGinley; great-nieces and nephews: Daniel, Chase and Addison McGinley and Webb and Nell McGinley.
Service: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marian Catholic High School in Bernadette's memory.
Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. There will be a celebration of life ceremony to be announced at a later date.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 17, 2020
