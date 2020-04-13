|
Mrs. Bernadine
Olivia Wolfe
Mrs. Bernadine Olivia Wolfe, 96, of Fairyland Road, Franklin Township, Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in her home. She was the widow of Willard Clarence Wolfe, who passed away on Oct. 25, 2007.
She worked as a boarder at the former Hofford Mills, Weissport, until retiring in 1975.
Born in Kitatinny, East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Sallie (Schoch) Rehrig.
She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Weissport, and a life member of Franklin Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Bernadine was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Fran Ahner, Nadine, wife of Kenneth Yeakel, Layne Wolfe, and his wife Bonnie, SallyAnn, wife of Randy Ahner, Bruce Wolfe, and his wife, Betty, Grant Wolfe, and his wife, Vena, and Laura Wolfe, who resided with her; grandchildren, David Yeakel, Nancy Ahner, Preston Ahner, Melissa Wagner, Brendan Ahner, Amy Trout, Amanda Kercsmar, Stacy Sheckler, Emily Ahner, Daniel Ahner, Jeremy Ahner, Joshua Lower, Quintin Rose and Quincy Rose; and great-grandchildren, Devin Steigerwalt, Emma Ahner, Joseph Ahner, Nicholas Ahner, Cara Ahner, Matthew Yeakel, Michael Yeakel, Amber Yeakel, Aurora Kerscmar, Ella Kerscmar, Jackson Kerscmar, Andrew Frable, James Frable, Seth Frable, Mia Frable, Daniel Ahner Jr., Dezarae Ahner, Tucker Ahner, Olivia Sheckler, Nathan Sheckler, Ryker Lower, Anastasia Rose, Jasmine Rose, Quintin Rose Jr. and Eli Rose.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Elaine Ann Wolfe; two brothers, Clyde and George Rehrig; and four sisters, Agnes (Rehrig) Wentz, Gladys (Rehrig) Walck, Theda (Rehrig) Saltzman and Eva (Haydt) Kulp.
Service: Due to current conditions, there will be a private family service and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Published in Times News on Apr. 13, 2020