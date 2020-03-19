|
|
Mrs. Bernadine S. Trubilla
Mrs. Bernadine S. "Bunny" Trubilla, 87, of Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Frank Trubilla. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniv-ersary this past June.
She was a seams-tress in the local garment industry as a seamstress for several years, until becoming a homemaker.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Mikulski) Porambo.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
The deceased was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, Summit Hill, and a current member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four daughters, Frances, wife of Randy Kissell of Durham, N.C., Susan Trubilla M.D., and her husband, Dennis Koczirka, of Boston, MA, Teresa Trubilla, and her husband, William Cawley, of Easton, and Mary, wife of Brian Phillips of Warrenton, VA; a son, Matthew Trubilla of Allentown; three granddaughters, Kristina Cawley, Amy Phillips and Katie Koczirka; a grandson, Brian Phillips, and his wife, Samantha (Dehlbom); and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Bydlon and Dolores Gerber; and a brother, Joseph Porambo.
Service: Parastas with funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment, St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Summit Hill. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the or to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2020