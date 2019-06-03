Bernard J.

McDonald

Bernard J. McDonald, 60, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 1, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Michelle "Shelly" (Maketa) McDonald. They celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20.

He was employed as a machine operator for Ametek Westchester Plastics, Nesquehoning, for 26 years.

Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late William J. and Verna (Barron) McDonald.

He was a 1976 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a 1978 graduate of the Thaddeus Stevens Trade School.

Bernie was a skilled handyman and could fix anything he touched. He was a ball buster and a straight shooter, and he loved watching tennis and working in his garage. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and his dogs, Willie and Bandit.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Carra McDonald, and her husband, Brian Carroll, of Summit Hill; a grandson, Beau Carroll, who was the light of his life; a sister, Theresa, wife of Greg Gnall of Coaldale; three nieces, Jenna Kashlak, Becky Collura and Laura Peter; and four nephews, Jim Miller, Jeff Collura, Jac Collura and Jon Orlik.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Codey D. McDonald, who passed away on Nov. 15, 2010; three brothers, Gary, John, and Bill McDonald; and his beloved dog Cappy.

Service: Celebration of Life gathering 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the Sverchek-Blazosky

Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St. Lansford. Private interment at convenience of family, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bloomingdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Pawsitively Purrfect Rescue, c/o of the funeral home, 18232.