Bernard Jesse Mendez

Bernard Jesse Mendez, 88, of Lower Towamensing Township, died Monday, March 25, in Lehigh Center Nursing Home, Macungie. He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Meckes) Mendez. They were married 55 years this month.

Jesse worked at Mack Trucks, Allentown, for 35 years but is best known locally for his longtime service as Lower Towamensing Township supervisor. He was very active in countless aspects of community and Carbon County life.

He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the USS Frybarger.

He loved his family above all else, and was happiest in their company.

Born in DePue, Ill., Jesse was a son of the late Antonio and Betty (Barrosso) Mendez.

Survivors: Wife; daughter, Sherry, and husband, Eric Breiner; son, Todd, and wife, Michelle; grandchildren Nicole Althouse, Brian Thomas, Tracey Karper, Ashley Thomas; great-

grandchildren Cash, Kylia, Wyatt, Madison, Carter, Devin, Mackenzie, Collin, Brett; sisters Mrs. Dolores Siciliano, Mrs. Carmen Miller, Mrs. Maria Nothstein and Anita, and husband, Robert Correll; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by sisters Victoria Perez, Mercedes Dicocco, Rose Strauss; and brother, Aurelio.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

www.tk-thomas-fh.

com. Published in Times News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary