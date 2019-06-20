Home

Bernard L. Dunlap

Bernard L. Dunlap Obituary
Bernard L.
Dunlap
Bernard L. Dunlap, 89, of Mahoning Township. passed away, Tuesday, June 18, in Ashfield. He was the husband of the late Edna M. (Green) Dunlap, who passed away Jan. 24, of this year.
Born in Captina, West Virginia, on Saturday, May 3, 1930, he was a son of the late Earl and Mary (Windgrove) Dunlap.
Prior to his retir-ement he was employed as a butcher/meat cutter at Rex's Royal Swan Market, Ashfield, and also for the local IGA markets. He previously hauled coal for the Rex family as well.
He served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of corporal (T) and was the recipient of the Purple Heart medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge after engaging and receiving wounds from the enemy on Jan. 29, 1951. He was also the recipient of the Korean Service medal with 5 bronze service stars, the United Nations Service Medal and Republic of Korea Medal.
He was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, a lifetime member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He was an avid motorcyclist and went on many long distance trips with his wife Edna on his Harley Davidson. An auto racing enthusiast, he followed Joey Logano of the Nascar circuit and enjoyed the NHRA competition at the Maple Grove Dragway. An outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, boat and trap.
Surviving are a son, Blaine Dunlap of Lehighton; three sisters, Martha Dunlap, Darlene Ruchman and Beverly, wife of Keith Daniels; a brother, Ralph Dunlap, all of Proctor, West Virginia; a granddaughter, Naomi, a grandson, Daniel, a great-granddaughter, Ani; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Lois Headley, Linda Coulder, and Juanita Barret; and a brother, Thomas.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating, Call 9:30-11 a.m. Interment, with full military honors, under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO, in Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Memorial contributions in his name may made to the Dinkey Memorial Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Road, PO Box 250, Ashfield, PA. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on June 20, 2019
Read More
