Bernard Ogozalek

Bernard "Bart" Ogozalek, 83, of Lansford passed away peacefully on April 11 at St. Luke's Hospice Hospital in Bethlehem.

Bart was married to his loving wife, Thelma Machar-sky for 36 years, who predeceased him in 1993.

Born in Lansford, he was the son of the late Bartholomew and Mary (Porambo) Ogozalek.

He was a graduate of Lansford High School in 1953. After graduating, Bart worked in the Honig garment factory for 30 years, then he worked as a custodian at Panther Valley High School and the Jim Thorpe Vo-Tech School until the age of 80.

Bart loved family, church, bingo, the daily lottery numbers, and polkas. He coached CYO basketball for St. Peter and Paul. He was a member of the East End AA, served as an officer in the Lansford Council, and past president of the Lansford Little League.

In addition, he was a past board member of the Lansford, Coaldale and Summit Hill Sewer Authority. Bart belonged to the St. Peter and Paul's, St. Katherine's, and St. Joseph's churches. Bart served as a lector and choir member of both St. Peter and Paul and St. Katherine's churches. Bart's family looked forward to hearing him sing "Silent Night" in Polish on Christmas Eve mass.

He is survived by his four children: son, Bernie and his wife, Cheryl, of Mahoning Valley, daughter, Debbie Golas and her husband, Brian, of Bethlehem, son, Richard of Lansford, and daughter, Marion Miller of Slatington. He leaves behind five grandchildren; Daniel Lisella, Demi Rohlfing, Thad Ogozalek, Maddie Ligenza, and Jack Ligenza; a sister, Bernadette Lukac of Summit Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, John, Joseph, Michael and Frank; and sisters, Teresa Solak, Mary Neiterak and Sister Albensia

Service: Evening visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. Tuesday Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions to St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.