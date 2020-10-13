Mrs. Bernice I.
Hunsicker
On Oct. 11, 2020, following a brief, unexpected illness, Bernice Irene Hunsicker, 87, of Lehighton, went to be with her Lord and Savior.
Born in Leh-ighton, she was the wife of the late Lawr-ence W. "Barney" Hunsicker, to whom she was married for 54 years. She was a daughter of the late Ray and Lorena (Reinheimer) Flickinger and a stepdaughter of the late Grace (Bauer) Flickinger.
A 1950 graduate of Lehighton High School, she was a devoted homemaker whose greatest joy was to provide and care for her family in every way.
She was a member of Salem Bible Fellowship Church, Lehighton, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Missionary Society and a teacher for the Vacation Bible School and Sunday school. She also had a passion for teaching children and even held Good News Club in her backyard.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela and Susan, both of Lehighton; two sons, Craig, and his wife, Libby, of Waterloo, N.Y., and Chris, and his wife, Alma, of Allentown; six grandchildren, Kathy, Matthew, Tiffani, Tanya, Sarah and Leah, 12 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Abigail, Taylor, Kyler, Kaleb, Karisa, Mandy, Isaiah, Hunter, Austin, Katelyn and Alexis; a great-great-grandchild Micah; a sister-in-law, Joan Flickinger; three stepsisters, Mary Hunsicker and Diane, wife of Ray Sterling, of Lehighton, and Blanche, wife of Kurt Beushell in Colorado; three stepbrothers, David Bauer, and his wife, Kathy, in Virginia, Daniel Bauer, and his wife, Carol, of Palmerton, and James Bauer of Lehighton; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son Kyle; a grandson Scott; and a brother, Willard Flickinger.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Salem Bible Fellowship Church, 1105 Fredericks Grove Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Robert A. Johnson II officiating. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, and 9-10 a.m. Friday in the church. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Facemasks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others may have their time to convey their condolences as well. Contributions in her name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607, or to the church, 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.