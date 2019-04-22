Mrs. Bernice I. Vadyak

Mrs. Bernice I. Vadyak, 93, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in the Lehigh Center, Macungie, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Joseph Vadyak, who passed away on Nov. 15, 2007.

Born in Va-ley View, she was a daugh-ter of the late Anthony and Rebecca (Ressler) Ossman.

She was a graduate of Biglerville High School and then went on to graduate from Pottsville Hospital Nursing School, becoming a Registered Nurse.

Bernice worked for the former Coaldale State General Hospital as an RN. She last owned and operated, along with her husband, Vadyak Printing & Advertising, Lansford.

Bernice was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Lansford, having been a member of the Women's Guild of the church.

Surviving are a daughter Elisabeth, wife of Jeff Gates of Macungie; a daughter-in-law, Linda Vadyak of Palmdale, CA; a brother, Donald Ossman, and his wife, Janet, of Saco, ME; a sister, Marjorie Ossman of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Jennifer, wife of Will Sampson, Deborah, wife of Brian Millberg, and Vanessa, wife of Tyler Havens; six great-grandchildren, Ambriel Vadyak, Dori Ann Millberg, Cameryn Millberg, Noah Havens, Logan Havens and Hunter Havens; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Dr. Joseph Vadyak, who passed away in 2012; three brothers, Marlin Ossman, Ralph Ossman and Charles Ossman; and seven sisters, Wrella Schaeffer, Elda Orndorff, Ellen Lebo, Erdie Pelachick, Beatrice Pelachick, Emma Hepler and Betty Shuman.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 125 W. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Hometown. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18232, or to the Salvation Army of Lancaster, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019