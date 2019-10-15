Home

Bertha B. Stahler-Bennick

Bertha B. Stahler-Bennick Obituary
Bertha B.
Stahler-Bennick
Bertha B. Stahler-Bennick, 89, of New Ringgold, passed away on Sunday morning, Oct. 13, 2019, in her residence. She was the widow of Vinson C. Stahler, who died in 1989; and James Bennick, who died in 2017.
She was born in West Penn Township, a daughter of the late Milton N. and Mabel (Miller) Bailey.
Bertha was employed as a floor worker for the former Fessler Knitting Mill in Orwigsburg, until retiring in 1994.
Her survivors include two daughters, Donna L. Deem, with whom she resided, and Joyce A. (Terry W.) Shellhammer of New Ringgold; two sons, Jeffrey V. (Angela) Stahler of New Ringgold, PA and Steven C. (Rita) Stahler of Minersville; brother, Curtis J. (Dorothy) Bailey of New Ringgold; eight grandchildren; seven great-
grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by five brothers; two sisters; and a son-in-law, Ernest L. Deem.
Service: Funeral service will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc,, 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, with a calling hour beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Zions Stone Church Cemetery, New Ringgold.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are requested to: Blue Mountain Christian Retreat, 1 Christian Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960
Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 15, 2019
