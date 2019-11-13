|
Mrs. Beryl B. Beers
Mrs. Beryl B. Beers, 75, of Weissport, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of Dawson H. Beers for 58 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and homemaker.
Born on Jan. 21, 1944, in East Weissport, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Thelma (Brown) Haydt.
She was a graduate of Lehighton High School and a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Jeff Beers, husband of Lisa, and Eric Beers, companion of Kim Bollinger, both of Lehighton; two daughters, Lori, wife of Kenneth Phifer of Owings, MD, and Cheryl, wife of Keith Sensinger of Lehighton; a brother, Bruce Haydt, husband of Diann, of Lehighton; a sister Fay, wife of Glen Andrews of Palmerton; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Jen, Ashley, Adam, Alex, Amanda, Kevin, Kyle and Kyra; and four great-grandchildren, Riley, Wesley, Cameron and Hudson.
She was predeceased by an infant brother Earl.
Service: Private graveside service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 13, 2019