|
|
Bessie
Apostolopoulos
Bessie Apostolopoulos, 85, of Easton, died on April 14, 2019. She was the wife of John Apostolopoulos. They would have been married for 57 years on Nov. 4.
She worked as a typist and secretary at Atlas Power Com-pany.
Born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Tama-qua, she was a daughter of the late James and Georgia (Xathales) Depos.
She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Easton.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, James (Heather); and two grandchildren, Chris-topher James and Emma.
She was also predeceased by son, Peter; three brothers, Steven, Gus and John; and a sister, Lucy.
Service: Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center St., Bethlehem. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-10 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 321 S. 20th St., Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019