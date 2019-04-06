|
Betsy E. DeAngelo
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betsy E. (Wenzel) DeAngelo, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, who passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem, having valiantly battled cancer at the age of 60.
Born Thursday, Sept. 4, 1958, in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Janis M. (Jones) Wenzel of Tamaqua, and the late William Wenzel, Betsy is also survived by one daughter, three sisters, two brothers and four grandchildren.
Memorials in her name can be sent to: Saint Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Betsy can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2019