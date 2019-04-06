Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy DeAngelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy DeAngelo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betsy DeAngelo Obituary
Betsy E. DeAngelo
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betsy E. (Wenzel) DeAngelo, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, who passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem, having valiantly battled cancer at the age of 60.
Born Thursday, Sept. 4, 1958, in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Janis M. (Jones) Wenzel of Tamaqua, and the late William Wenzel, Betsy is also survived by one daughter, three sisters, two brothers and four grandchildren.
Memorials in her name can be sent to: Saint Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Betsy can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.