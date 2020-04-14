|
|
Mrs. Bettie M. Sterner
Mrs. Bettie M. Sterner, 79, of West Penn Township, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Neil Kershner. They were married on Oct. 6, 2012.
Prior to retiring, she was a sewing machine operator for 36 years. She was employed at the former Scotty's Fashion, Lehighton, Sue Frock Textile Mill, Tamaqua, and Tamaqua Frocks.
Born at home in West Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Anna (Potylycki) Clause.
She was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township.
Bettie loved to sew. She would sew beautiful wedding dresses and costumes for her son's drama club plays.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Walter, and two sisters, Nancy Houser and Ann Glauda.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Timothy and his wife, Lisa, of Lancaster; a daughter, Tammy, wife of Jeffrey Weaver of Andreas; two brothers, William Clause of Andreas, and Johnny Clause, and his wife, Melanie, of Reynolds; four sisters, Cathy Braskie of Hazleton, Mary Ann Reed in Tennessee and Jeanie, wife of John Hamm, and Tina Clause, both of Clamtown; three grandchildren, Madison Sterner, Chad Weaver and Marissa Sterner; three stepchildren, Kathy, Susan and Kevin; 10 stepgrandchildren, a stepgreat-granddaughter and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private graveside service will be held in Zion's Stone Church Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Zion's Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered
www.hartmanfuneral
homeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 14, 2020