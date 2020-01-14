|
|
Betty Ardell Davies
Betty Ardell Davies, 92, lifelong resident of Tamaqua, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Coal-
dale. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" P. Davies, to whom she was married 57 years at the time of his death on March 21, 2008.
Born in Tamaqua on Jan. 29, 1927, Betty was the daughter of the late George and Amelia (Lloyd) Morris, but was raised by her late aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Charles Wink.
A 1944 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked as a switchboard operator at the Atlas Powder Company, Reynolds, for 21 years. In later years, Betty owned a dress shop which was located in the basement of her home. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church, Tamaqua.
Betty is survived by son, Jonathan Davies, and his wife Deborah, of Tuscarora; daughter, Beth Lattanzi, and her husband John, of Hometown; grandchildren, Josh Davies of Georgetown, Texas, Michael Luna of Franklin, Tennessee, Amanda Hascin of Tamaqua, Lynn Davies of Hellertown, and Olivia Lattanzi of Hometown; and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by son, Jeff Davies; and brother, William Morris.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Ed Noftz officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow services. Call 9-11 a.m. on Thursday. Memorials in her name may be made to: New Life Assembly of God Church, PO Box 183, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 14, 2020