Rybnikar services
Betty C. Rybnikar, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, of West Ridge Street, Lansford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial, at the age of 96 years.
Service: A private funeral service for family members will be held from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Thursday July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. Friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions masks are required and the number of occupants paying their respects will be limited to 25 people at one time. We thank you for your friendship and respect. Interment St. John Slovak Lutheran Church Cemetery Summit Hill.
Memorials in her name to: St. John Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences or a fond memory of Betty may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.