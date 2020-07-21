1/1
Betty C. Rybnikar
Betty C. Rybnikar, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, of West Ridge Street Lansford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial, at the age of 96.
Born Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1923, in Jeansville, Luzerne County, a daughter of the late John, and Anna (Grexa) Chladon.
She was also predeceased by her husband John G. "Butch" Rybnikar on May 11, 2002; granddaughter, Kelly Elizabeth Sweeney on Sept. 29, 2006; son-in-law, Timothy J. Sweeney on Feb 20, 2014; sisters, Mary and Anna Chladon.
Surviving are son, John Mark "Ryb" Ryb-nikar of Lansford; daughters, Elizabeth A. Sweeney of Lansford, and Janice Wasilkowski, wife of Charles, of Walnutport; brother, John Chladon, and his wife Barbara, of Hazleton; grandchildren, Erin, and her companion John Lindemond, Chad, and his wife Alison, Kyle, and his fiancée Amber Schmidt; great-grandchild, Raegan Lynn Wasilkowski; nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Hazleton High School, Betty matriculated to McCann's School of Business in Hazleton. Upon graduation, Betty was chief of payroll for the former Public Shirt Company of Hazleton, where she was responsible for paying the weekly salaries of over 800 women in cash.
Moving to Lansford, she took a job as secretary for the former Evening Record newspaper, and then worked for the former Bright's Department Store for over 18 years.
A devoted member of St. John Slovak Lutheran Church of Lansford, Betty's morning started with her daily prayer. She enjoyed crafts, candle wicking and search puzzles.
Service: Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment St. John Slovak Lutheran Church Cemetery Summit Hill. Memorials in her name to St. John Slovak Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott St., Lansford, PA 18232.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Betty may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 21, 2020.
