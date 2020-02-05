|
Mrs. Betty Grace Baldwin
Mrs. Betty Grace Baldwin, 87, of Towamensing Township, Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, with her loving and caring family at her side. She was the wife of the late Willis D. Baldwin.
Born in Princeton, West Virginia, on Thursday, April 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Henry Hayden and Rosella (Mills) Wimmer.
Betty earned her bachelor's degree from Concord College, Athens, West Virginia. She furthered her education by earning her master's degree from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a teacher and principal in Princeton, West Virginia.
Her endeavors in education helped to facilitate the integration of more women in the educational institutions of the State of West Virginia .
Betty was an active member of Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church in Brodheadsville.
Surviving is a daughter, Patricia A., wife of Jeffrey Wartluft, of Lehighton; a son, Dale C. Baldwin of Mansfield, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashley, Jennilea, Alex, Bailee; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by 3 brothers, Bill, Earl, and Junior Wimmer; and a stepbrother, Kernsey Shrewsberry.
Service: A Celebration of Life memorial service in her honor will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at noon at the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, 150 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville, Pa. 18322. Call 11 to noon Friday in the church. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the church. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 5, 2020