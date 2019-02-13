|
|
Betty Hope Johnson
Betty Hope Johnson, 91, of Ocean City, N.J., passed away on Feb. 8, 2019 at her home.
Born in Tama-
qua, she was a lifelong summer resident of Ocean City before moving there in 1980.
Betty was active in her community. She was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club, Riverboat Club, Married Couples Club and Greate Bay Country Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur T. Johnson, in 1999; and was the daughter of the late Richard and Claire Hope of Tamaqua.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Ragazzo of Marmora, N.J.; a son, Rick Johnson of Ocean City; two grandchildren, Natalie and Rick Jr.; and a brother, Roger Hope of Chester Springs.
Service: Her funeral service and burial were held privately. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 13, 2019