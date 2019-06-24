Betty I. Kutz

Betty I. Kutz, 92, of Slatington, joined her Heavenly family on Friday, June 21, 2019. Betty was the wife of the late Stephen Kutz.

She was born in Rextown, the daughter of the late Russell and Bertha (Wanamaker) Hall-man.

She was employed by Stan-wood Mills as a floor hand until her retirement in 1992.

Betty loved the beach, especially Virginia and Myrtle Beach. She was a lifelong Yankee fan and faithfully watched every game, even when her health and eyes were failing.

Betty enjoyed reading romance novels, playing the lottery, bingo and horse races. She was always trying to win a little extra money to help her family and all the charities she supported; that is the kind of special person she was.

She fed cats, birds and squirrels every day. Her dogs were treated like children.

She is survived by nieces, Charlotte Hallman (her caregiver who was like a daughter to her), Wanda Owens, Linda Nierer and Connie Rehrig.

She was predeceased by brothers, Forrest and Clarence Hallman; and a nephew, Russell Hallman. She will be sorely missed by her faithful dog, Jeter.

Service: Arrange-ments are being handled by the Harding Funeral Home Inc. and are private for immediate family, at the request of Betty. Contributions in lieu of flowers to the Slatington Public Library, 650 Main St., Slatington, PA 18080. Published in Times News on June 24, 2019