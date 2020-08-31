Mrs. Betty
Iva Jane Reiner
Mrs. Betty Iva Jane Reiner, 93, of Lehighton, formerly of Parryville, passed away Aug. 28 at home. She was the wife of the late Clayton W. Reiner.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Elizabeth (Taney) Mertz.
Betty worked as a seamstress at Peggy's Bridal Shop in Lehighton until her retirement. She previously worked as the shop manager at Jim Thorpe Sportswear for 27 years.
She was a member of Peoples EC Church, East Weissport, and was a lifetime member of the auxiliary of the Franklin Township Fire Company.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen, wife of Joe Solt Sr., and Donna Kemmerle of Lehighton; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Irene Costenbader and Margie; and brothers, Norman, Chester and John.
Services: and interment will be private. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.
be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
