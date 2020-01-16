|
|
Betty J. Anthony
Betty J. (Heydt) Anthony, 82, of Kunkletown, Lower Towamensing Township, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Ronald A. Anthony Sr. since Aug 27, 1954.
Born in Aquashicola, she was a daughter of the late Julius S. and Edna M. (Anthony) Heydt.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Aquashicola, where she was financial secretary for many years.
She was a 1954 graduate of the Palmerton High School. Betty enjoyed volunteering at Palmerton CACPAC, Christian Action Council of Palmerton Area Churches, food pantry and her West End PT Swim Group, Kresgeville.
Survivors: husband; daughter, Rebecca J. Anthony of Kunkletown; sons, Ron A. Jr., Rickey D., and wife Yvonne, Randy M., all of Kunkletown; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Jessica, Cory, Christopher and Elizabeth; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Heydt of Allentown; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Mark and Lewis.
Services: Memorial services, 11 a.m. Monday, Salem UMC, 4145 Forest Inn Road, Aquashicola. Call, 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Private Interment. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to CACPAC, PO Box 219, Aquashicola, PA 18012.
Published in Times News on Jan. 16, 2020