Betty J. Hartman
Mrs. Betty J.
Hartman
Mrs. Betty J. Hartman, 93, of Aquashicola, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the wife of Robert E. Hartman. They were married 70 years last August.
She was a teller for the First Nation-al Bank of Pal-merton for 18 years.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Clara (Dreisbach) Graver.
She was a member of Middlecreek Christian Church, Kresgeville, and the Order of Eastern Star, Gnaden Huetten Chapter 203.
She loved cardinals, oil painting, camping and traveling. Betty was very proud of her Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. She cherished keeping and sharing her family's history in the Big Creek area.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter Eileen, wife of James Schneider; a son Timothy, and his wife, Angela; three grandchildren, Corinne, wife of Timothy Solt, Andrew Schneider, and his wife, Diana, and Justin Hartman, and his wife, Katie; nine great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Christopher, Jake, Grace, Allison, Courtney, Charlotte, Austin and Penelope; and a brother Lowell.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Derek.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Aquashicola Fire Co., P.O. Box 41, Aquashicola, PA 18012. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
