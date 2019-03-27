Home

Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home
200 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
570-645-2066
Betty J. Snyder

Betty J. Snyder Obituary
Mrs. Betty J. Snyder
A funeral service for Mrs. Betty J. Snyder, 86, of Summit Hill, who passed away on Tuesday evening, Feb. 5, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, in Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, followed by interment, church cemetery.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 29, in the church.
The Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, is in charge of the arrangements. To extend online condolences or for more information, visit www.
shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 27, 2019
