Mrs. Betty J. Snyder
A funeral service for Mrs. Betty J. Snyder, 86, of Summit Hill, who passed away on Tuesday evening, Feb. 5, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, in Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, followed by interment, church cemetery.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 29, in the church.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 29, in the church.
The Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, is in charge of the arrangements.
shawnclarkfh.com.
