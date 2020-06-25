Mrs. Betty Jane
Coombe
Mrs. Betty Jane Coombe, 72, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre. She was the wife of Thomas F. Coombe. They were married on June 8, 1968 and celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring, she was the former office manager for the Griffiths Family Funeral Homes, Tamaqua; a secretary at Trinity UCC, Tamaqua; and she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. John E. Potochny, D.M.D., Hometown.
Born in Nesquehon-ing, she was a daughter of the late Richard B. and Mary E. "Betty" (Berresford) Davis.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tamaqua.
Betty Jane was a graduating member of the Tamaqua High School, Class of 1965, and a 1966 graduate of McCann School of Business, Mahanoy City.
She loved her family, going to the beach and she enjoyed cruise vacations with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Mark T., and his wife, Leslie, of Bernville; a daughter, Tami L., wife of Deron R. Smith of Enola; a brother, Richard G. Davis, and his wife, Lynn, of Hometown; a sister, Lynn A., wife of David Markiewicz of Tamaqua; a granddaughter, Casey Elizabeth Smith; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Beth Davis.
Service: Celebration of Life 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officia-ting. Private interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road. Hershey, PA 17033, or the Cystic Fibrosis Found-ation, NE PA Chapter -Allentown, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 25, 2020.