Mrs. Betty Jean

Griffith

Mrs. Betty Jean Christman Griffith, 89, formerly of Lehighton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the Fellowship Manor, Whitehall.

Betty was a warm and compassionate person who gave to and cared for many, especially her late husband, George S. Griffith, who died on June 22, 2004.

She was a homemaker and housewife and assisted her hus-band with the family business, the Lehighton Hardware Store.

Her passions were family first, cooking and gardening.

Born in Kresgeville on Monday, Aug. 12, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Arlene (Minnich) Christman.

She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trachsville and the Lehighton Lady Elks. She also volunteered her time with the Carbon County

4-H sewing club and the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and served as a Lehighton Girl Scout assistant leader.

Surviving are two daughters, Dr. Jane Griffith, wife of Russell Etherington of Villanova, and Georgene D., wife of Robert Brobst of Schnecksville; a son, Scott D. Griffith, and his wife, Liz, of Algonquin, Ill.; a sister, Gloria, wife of Gerald Walk of Kunkletown; a brother, Dwight Christman, and his wife, Beverely, of Kresgeville; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Carol Kinzel; and three brothers, Ronald Christman, Roger Christman and Harold Christman Jr.

Service: Friends and family are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Betty's life on Sunday, March 10, at noon at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 Church Road, Palmerton, with the Rev. Brian R. Holben officiating. Interment, church cemetery. Call noon-12:30 p.m. Sunday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18071. Online condolences at www.ovsakfh.com.