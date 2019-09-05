Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Betty M. Kleintop

Betty M. Kleintop Obituary
Betty M. Kleintop
Betty M. (Quinn) Kleintop, 73, formerly of Fireline Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died late Monday evening, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Palmerton Personal Care Home. She was the wife of the late Thomas C. Klein-
top, who passed in 2001.
Born in Ashfield, East Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Margaret (Eck) Quinn.
Betty worked out of her home caring for many children over the years. Previously, she was employed by the former Scotty's Fashions Co., Aquashicola, and the Palmerton School District, working in the school cafeteria.
Along with her late husband she operated the Beltzville Lake Concession Stand and the kitchen at East Penn Sporting Club.
Betty attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing. She was a 1964 graduate of the Lehighton High School. Betty was the family caregiver and mom to everyone.
Survivors: Daughters, Tammy L., wife of Robert Johnston, of Malvern, Connie A., wife of Barry Christman, of Lehighton, and Cathy S., wife of Curtis Horn, of Palmerton; 12 grandchildren, Dylan, Meghan, Michael, Matthew, Cole, Joseph, Cameron, Luke, Derek, Brooke, Jacob and Westin; three great-
granddaughters, Sofia, Layla and Mia; brothers, Robert and Terry, and wife JoAnn, all of Ashfield; brothers-in-
law, Paul and wife Gail Kleintop, of Lehighton, and Richard Kleintop of Arlington, TX; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kayla; sisters, Audrey and Dorothy; and brothers, Donald and George.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 5-7 p.m. Friday, and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online condolences may
be left at:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: None.
Published in Times News on Sept. 5, 2019
