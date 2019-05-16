Beverly Alden

Beverly Alden Johnson DeLay, 90, of Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Mahoning Valley Convalescent Home, Lehighton.

Born Sept. 27, 1928, at Palmerton Hospital, she was a daughter of the late Amelia Johnson (Rone-mus).

Be-verly was the wife of the late Joseph F. De-Lay of Tam-aqua, whom she married June 18, 1955.

She had worked as a telephone operator, a salesperson at Bright's Department Store in Lehighton, and at the Mauch Chunk Trust Company in the bookkeeping department.

She was a lifelong member of Grace St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe, where she was the treasurer for many years. She also served as a Sunday school teacher.

Beverly was a volunteer for the Red Cross blood drives for over 25 years.

Beverly will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Melanie (Thomas) Vanderbeck of Palmerton; grandsons, Joseph Betz of NC, Eric Betz of Kingston, two great-grandsons, Dominic and Carter Betz of Palmerton; her brother, Dr. Edward (Beryl) Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her infant brother, John; and sister, Janice Madge.

Services: A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Grace St. Paul United Methodist Church, 40 Church Road, Jim Thorpe with the Pastor Brad Leight officiating. Viewing, 10-11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be sent to her church.

