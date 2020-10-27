Bill H.
Johnson Sr.
Bill H. Johnson Sr., 92, of Ashfield, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Peg) J. Reed.
Born in Knoxville, TN, he was a son of the late Alvis A. and Georgia Belle (Koon) Johnson.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Bio-
Chemistry and a World War II veteran, having enlisted in the Navy.
Bill worked at Lehigh Valley Co-
Op Dairy in Allentown as a quality control laboratory technician and later was the manager of the cheese production department. Later he was a salesman for automotive fasteners, welding supplies and repair guides.
Bill was active in Kiwanis International, the Masons, Eastern Star, and Shriners.
Bill and Peg developed the former Bake Oven Campground in East Penn Township. Active travelers and campers, Bill and Peg toured over 103 countries and all 50 states. Bill enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, and taking cruises.
He was predeceased by daughter, Margie A. Cunfer; and his brother James A. Johnson.
Survivors: daughters Catherine A. Johnson, Sarah E. Taylor, Melissa A. Martin; and son Bill H. Johnson Jr.; 10 grandchildren and four great-
grandchildren.
Services: Graveside service at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield, will take place on Oct. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with military honors under the direction of the Lehighton UVO. Online condolences may be offered at https://www.schaefferfunerals.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
. Covid-19 precautions are at the discretion of those attending.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the Lehigh Valley Hospital hospice. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to hospice.