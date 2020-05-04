|
|
Bill J.
Maynard
Bill J. Maynard, 71, of Lansford, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Donna M. (Breiner) Maynard. They were married for 23 years this past Dec. 24.
Born in Grayson, KY, he was a son of the late Irma (Cooper) Babinetz.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1967.
Bill worked as a maintenance foreman for the Carbon County Housing Authority for 30 years, retiring in 2015.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1969 to 1974. Bill was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Summit Hill.
He was a life member of the Summit Hill American Legion and member of the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club.
Bill was inducted to the Carbon County Hall of Fame in 2013. He was an avid hunter.
Surviving, along with his wife, are sons, William Maynard, and his wife Jennifer, of Lansford, and Jason Maynard of California; stepson, Ernie Smith of Summit Hill; and stepdaughter, Tammy Faenza, and her husband Jay, of Lehighton; brother, Steve Babinetz, and his wife Maria, of Lansdale; sister, Barbara Porambo of Lansford; grandchildren, Maddison Maynard, Eli Maynard, Cy Maynard, Tony Cheehan, and his wife Lauren, Joshua Faenza, Zane Smith and Caydense Smith; and great-grandchildren, Reagan Cheehan, Kendall Cheehan and Brayden Cheehan.
He was preceded in death by a son, John J.B. Maynard.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on May 4, 2020