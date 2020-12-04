1/
Blanche E. Strausberger
Blanche E. Strausberger
Blanche E. (Haydt) Strausberger, 90, of Kresgeville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2 at The Palmerton Senior Living facility in Palmerton.
Blanche was the loving wife of Richard J. "Dick" Strausberger Sr., who preceded her in death on No 28, 2020. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25.
She was born in Towamensing Township, on July 25, 1930, a daughter of the late David H. and Eva A. (Keller) Haydt.
Blanche and her husband Dick were the owner/operators of the former Dick's International Sales and Service in Kresgeville and residents of Kresgeville for over 60 years. She was also a notary public until she retired 16 years ago.
She and her husband were active members of the community. Blanche was a founding member of the ladies auxiliary of the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Co., serving as treasurer for seven years, volunteering, and taking orders at the monthly breakfasts until just last year.
She and Dick donated the veteran's memorial and historical society land and structures in Kresgeville to Polk Township. She was an active member of the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Trachsville. Blanche was a 1947 graduate of Lehighton High School.
Blanche loved word puzzles, crafting and gardening.
We have been blessed with the presence of Blanche in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, her children, Monica J. Strausberger, and her husband Richard Jr., of Kunkletown, Brian Strausberger, and his wife Stephanie, of Kunkletown, Brenda Drew and her husband Keith of Kunkletown, Scott Strausberger, and his partner Anthony Villani, of Bethlehem; and her stepchildren, Judith Strausberger of Wyoming, Bruce Strausberger, and his companion Michele Davidson, of Lehighton.
She was the loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, who lovingly called her Mam, Jenni Leiby, and her husband Michael, Alyssa Cathers, and her husband Glen, Joseph Strausberger, and his wife Nicole, Jesse Strausberger, and his wife Tiffany, Phillip Koster, and his companion Brookelle Li, Lauren Koster and her husband David Gardner, Natalie Hungate-Strausberger; 10 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews.
Blanche is survived by brothers, Marvin Haydt and Paul Haydt; and sister, Marie Andrews.
Blanche was preceded in death by a son, David Bartholomew; a stedaughter-in-law, Brenda (Fedor) Strausberger; brothers, Delbert Haydt and Evan Haydt: sisters, Evelyn Bartholomew, Jane Haydt and Linda Mosier.
Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions services are private and at the convenience of the family. Blanche will be laid to rest on the family plot at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Blanche E Strausberger to: Polk Township Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 174, Kresgeville, PA 18333; R.M. Andrews Memorial Archives, c/o Polk Township, P.O. Box 137, Kresgeville, PA 18333; Polk Township Veterans' Memorial Commission, c/o Polk Township, P.O. Box 137, Kresgeville, PA 18333; or Jerusalem United Church of Christ, 545 Church Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Times News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
December 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Renee A Serfass
