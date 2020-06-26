Bonita M. Tertel
Bonita M. (Hosier) Tertel, 63, of Avenue A, Palmerton, died suddenly on Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the fiancée of Dewey B. Powell, with whom she resided.
She was employed as an aide and caregiver for KidsPeace in Brodheadsville.
Previously, she worked as a teller for various banks, and worked for Blue Ridge Pressure Casting, Lehighton, and the Cedarbrook County Home, Allentown.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Duane and Joanne (Brown) Hosier.
She attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Mahoning, Lehighton, and was a 1974 graduate of the Palmerton High School.
She enjoyed wearing, collecting and shopping for jewelry.
Surviving in addition to her fiancé are a son, Gino J. Tertel, and his wife, Amanda, of Lehighton; three granddaughters, Jessica, Sky and Bree; a sister, Ginger Benner of Palmerton; a brother, Steve Bickert, and his wife, Michele, of Lehighton; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Ricky Brown and Todd Bickert.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. All are welcome; please observe social distancing and the use of a face covering. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 26, 2020.