Bonnie K. Snyder
Bonnie K. Snyder, 59, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.
Born on May 27, 1961, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Herman Snyder of Mahoning Township and Ruth (Moyer), wife of John Stevens, of Coaldale.
Survivors: sons, William Kleppinger of Shenandoah Heights, Clay Chilson of Lancaster, and Shawn Miller of Florida; brothers, Robert Snyder, Sr., and wife Jennifer, of Lansford, John Stevens, Jr., and his wife April, of Lansford, John Stevens II, of New Jersey, and Kenny Lettich of Tamaqua; sisters, Patricia Williams of Slatington, and Annette, wife of James Shupp Sr., of Nazareth.
She was predeceased by son, Michael Chilson; and brother, Herman Snyder Jr.
Services: A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Road, Bowmanstown. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the County of Carbon - Carbon County Drug Treatment Program, P.O. Box 129, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.