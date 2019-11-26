Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie L. Conklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie L. Conklin Obituary
Mrs. Bonnie L. Conklin
Mrs. Bonnie L. Conklin, 70, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in her home, with her loving husband, Robert, and family at her side.
Born in Dover, N.J., she was a daugh-ter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Bell) Smith.
She enjoyed camping, listening to country music and the oldies, and her sweet puppy, Henry. She loved baking with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her family.
Bonnie was lovingly referred to as "Gert," a nickname her husband Robert gave her.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are three daughters, Emma Michlovsky, and her companion, William Morales, of Palmerton, Barbara, wife of Daniel Collins of Glen Allen, VA, and Thelma, wife of Jonathan Heil of Saylorsburg; a son, Robert III, and his wife, Tammy, of Palmerton; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Maryann Crum of Effort, Margaret Davis of Lehighton, Barbara Meshach and Diane Smith, both of Easton, Linda Steele in New Jersey and Wanda Smith of Baltimore, MD; five brothers, Michael, Timothy and LeRoy Smith, all of Easton, Robert Smith of Slatington and Clifford Smith of Bangor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Robin Conklin, who died in 1990; and a brother, Gary Vanderstad.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -