Mrs. Bonnie L. Conklin
Mrs. Bonnie L. Conklin, 70, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in her home, with her loving husband, Robert, and family at her side.
Born in Dover, N.J., she was a daugh-ter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Bell) Smith.
She enjoyed camping, listening to country music and the oldies, and her sweet puppy, Henry. She loved baking with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her family.
Bonnie was lovingly referred to as "Gert," a nickname her husband Robert gave her.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are three daughters, Emma Michlovsky, and her companion, William Morales, of Palmerton, Barbara, wife of Daniel Collins of Glen Allen, VA, and Thelma, wife of Jonathan Heil of Saylorsburg; a son, Robert III, and his wife, Tammy, of Palmerton; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Maryann Crum of Effort, Margaret Davis of Lehighton, Barbara Meshach and Diane Smith, both of Easton, Linda Steele in New Jersey and Wanda Smith of Baltimore, MD; five brothers, Michael, Timothy and LeRoy Smith, all of Easton, Robert Smith of Slatington and Clifford Smith of Bangor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Robin Conklin, who died in 1990; and a brother, Gary Vanderstad.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 26, 2019