1/1
Bonnie L. Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Bonnie L. Ellis
Mrs. Bonnie L. (Smith) Ellis, 66, of Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, died peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, in the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Thomas J. Ellis Sr., who passed in Feb-ruary.
She was the owner and operator of Ellis' Cleaning Services, Nesquehoning, for many years.
She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William Sr. and Pauline (Behler) Smith.
An avid animal lover, she spent much of her time and resources caring for and rescuing cats.
Surviving are a daughter, Christina M., wife of Jason Sanchez of Jim Thorpe; a son, Thomas Jr., and his wife, Sherry, of Nesquehoning; a sister, Carrie Trudich of Tamaqua; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Connie Strohl; and two brothers, Larry and William Jr.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Rd., Bowmanstown. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contri-butions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved