Mrs. Bonnie L. Ellis
Mrs. Bonnie L. (Smith) Ellis, 66, of Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, died peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, in the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Thomas J. Ellis Sr., who passed in Feb-ruary.
She was the owner and operator of Ellis' Cleaning Services, Nesquehoning, for many years.
She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William Sr. and Pauline (Behler) Smith.
An avid animal lover, she spent much of her time and resources caring for and rescuing cats.
Surviving are a daughter, Christina M., wife of Jason Sanchez of Jim Thorpe; a son, Thomas Jr., and his wife, Sherry, of Nesquehoning; a sister, Carrie Trudich of Tamaqua; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Connie Strohl; and two brothers, Larry and William Jr.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Rd., Bowmanstown. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contri-butions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.