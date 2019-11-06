|
|
Bonnie Lee Barron
Bonnie Lee Barron, 56, of Tamaqua, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, while a patient in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allen-town.
She was em-ployed in the dietary depart-ment of the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale, for 26 years.
Born on Thursday, Dec. 13, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Barron and the late Jean (Ketchledge) Barron.
Surviving are a niece, Barron-Lynne George, and her husband, Andy, and their son, Jaxon.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Barbara Jean Brode.
Service: Graveside services 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 6, 2019