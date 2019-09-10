|
|
Bonnie M. Wargo
Bonnie M. (Eckhart) Wargo, 77, of Avenue A, Palmerton, died Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehigh-
ton. She was the wife of the late Douglas M. Wargo Sr., who passed in 1990.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Florence (Fronheiser) Eckhart.
Bonnie was the ow-ner/operator of Wargo's West End Deli, Palmerton. She was also employed by Smitty's French Fries, Bowmanstown; Big S Lunch, Palmerton; Palmerton Pizza, Pencor; and Fernbrook Mill; and operated the West End Recreation concession stand.
She was an avid bowler, belonging to both the Sokol Hall, Palmerton, and the Slatebowl, Slatington. Bonnie enjoyed reading.
Survivors: Daughters, Denise L., wife of Gerard Homlak, and Donna L., wife of Ronald Sestok, all of Palmerton; son, Douglas M. Jr., and wife Marlo, of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sally A. Vercusky of Fullerton.
She was predeceased by daughters, Rebecca and Deidra.
Services: Private graveside services. Interment, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Road, Bowmanstown. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralomes.com.
Contributions: , NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite No. 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Times News on Sept. 10, 2019