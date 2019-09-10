Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Wargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie M. Wargo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie M. Wargo Obituary
Bonnie M. Wargo
Bonnie M. (Eckhart) Wargo, 77, of Avenue A, Palmerton, died Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehigh-
ton. She was the wife of the late Douglas M. Wargo Sr., who passed in 1990.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Florence (Fronheiser) Eckhart.
Bonnie was the ow-ner/operator of Wargo's West End Deli, Palmerton. She was also employed by Smitty's French Fries, Bowmanstown; Big S Lunch, Palmerton; Palmerton Pizza, Pencor; and Fernbrook Mill; and operated the West End Recreation concession stand.
She was an avid bowler, belonging to both the Sokol Hall, Palmerton, and the Slatebowl, Slatington. Bonnie enjoyed reading.
Survivors: Daughters, Denise L., wife of Gerard Homlak, and Donna L., wife of Ronald Sestok, all of Palmerton; son, Douglas M. Jr., and wife Marlo, of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sally A. Vercusky of Fullerton.
She was predeceased by daughters, Rebecca and Deidra.
Services: Private graveside services. Interment, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Road, Bowmanstown. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralomes.com.
Contributions: , NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite No. 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Times News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now