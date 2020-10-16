Brantley
Richard Terry
Brantley Richard Terry, infant son of Stephen Terry and Amanda Billig of Summit Hill, was born on Sept. 9, 2020, and passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson in Easton. He was of the Christian faith.
Surviving, along with his parents, are maternal grandparents, Daniel and Jill (Billig) Reed of Summit Hill; paternal grandparents, Ed Farber and Carol Terry of Summit Hill; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may
be shared at www.parambofh.com
.